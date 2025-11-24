Holiday Travel: Here’s What You Need To Know

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking multiple areas of the country that will likely experience difficulty in holiday travel.

Tuesday

The eastern half of the US will be dealing with a frontal system tracking from west to east throughout the duration of Tuesday. Stop and go traffic is likely to pop up here and there thanks to coming and going showers with some pockets of heavy rain.

9am Tuesday

Here is a look at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. If you are hitting the road around this time, you will want to pack your patience.

Wednesday

Wednesday’s conditions look much better for a lot of the mid-west and plains. However, the east coast will still be dealing with showers up and down the I-95 corridor.

The skies look good to go for the most part on Wednesday.

3pm Wednesday

A lot of the activity dies down by late afternoon on Wednesday. High pressure slowly creeps east through the end of the week.

Thursday

Travel on Thanksgiving Day itself won’t be too bad unless you are around the Great Lakes region, or the Pacific Northwest. Lake effect snow is likely along parts of the northeast and Great Lakes region. For the Pacific Northwest, snow showers are likely in high elevations, while rain will encompass much of the state of Washington.

6pm Thursday

Here is a look at futurecast around 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

You may notice the chance for a few mountain snow showers along the Blue Ridge. A light dusting is possible for the highest of elevated areas with snow flurries possibly pushing into the Piedmont for a brief time in the early morning.

6am Thursday

Most in the Pacific and Mountain time zone will see warmer than average temperatures for Thanksgiving, while the majority of those in the Central and Eastern time zones will experience colder than normal temperatures.

Nationally

If you are staying local to Southwest Virginia, expect a frigid wind chill. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with the real feel staying near or below freezing...

This year’s Drumstick Dash is going to be a cold one!

Roanoke

Cold air continues across the region on Friday as the polar express continues to push south!

If you plan on camping out for Black Friday, bring a space heater!

Friday Morning

