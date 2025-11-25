Rain showers pushing in ahead of the holiday

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday morning is starting off on the cloudy and mild side with showers pushing in along the Blue Ridge.

This Morning

Afternoon high temperatures will return to the 60s for Lynchburg and Southside thanks to winds out of the south.

The arrival of rain will keep zones further west on the cooler side comparatively.

Forecast

Isolated showers move in during the middle of the day, with heavier rainfall expected to arrive later on.

If you are traveling south on I-81, be prepared for heavy rainfall through the afternoon.

12pm Today

Here is a look at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rainfall will continue to push east, eventually turning more isolated as we head into the evening.

3pm Today

Another round of moderate to heavy rain is possible around midnight as the cold front sweeps in.

12am Wednesday

At the same time rain is arriving on our doorstep, cold air is quickly funneling in behind. By the time we get to the back half of the week, we will be dealing with another blast of really cold air.

Returns

Thanksgiving Day will be a cold one! If you are participating in the Drumstick Dash, you will want to dress for the 20s and 30s! The wind chill will be unbearable at times.

Chill

Thankfully, mostly cloudy skies turn mostly clear through Thanksgiving Day. However, gusty winds between 20 and 30 mph will likely spoil the chance to enjoy the outdoors. The wind chill continues for much of the day.

Forecast

