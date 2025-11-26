Conditions clear as gusty winds and frigid air returns

ROANOKE, Va. – A tad cloudy out there Wednesday morning, but clear skies build in as we go through the day.

This Morning

Afternoon high temperatures return to the 60s for most, with a few getting up to 70 degrees.

High Temperatures

A couple of mountain showers are likely until the middle of the day, but most across Southwest Virginia stay dry.

12pm Today

As conditions continue to clear, gusty winds build in. Gusts between 20 and 30 mph are likely for most, with higher winds possible along the Blue Ridge.

Turning Gusty

While temperatures will be warmer than average this afternoon, they won’t be to close out the week.

Another blast of cold air pushes in later Wednesday night and stays for several days.

Diving South

Cold air, a little bit of moisture, and gusty winds will make it possible for a few light mountain snow showers. A light dusting and/or flurries are possible Thanksgiving morning along the mountains. A few flurries likely spread south and east into parts of the Piedmont.

8am Tomorrow

Pairing gusty winds and arctic air together gives a frigid wind chill. Unfortunately, all of our Thanksgiving day will feel like the 20s across the NRV and much of the Highlands.

The Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg, and Southside zones will feel like the 20s in the morning, and mid-upper 30s in the afternoon.

NRV

