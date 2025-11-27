Happy Thanksgiving! We’ve got your forecast details

ROANOKE, Va. – Cloudy skies are kicking off our Thanksgiving morning. A bit more sunshine is likely as you head further east through Southwest Virginia. Chilly conditions are moving on in, too!

Forecast

Gusty winds have made a return, and they are here to stay for a few days.

Gusty

When pairing the colder temperatures and gusty winds together, you get a wind chill. Most will feel about 10 degrees cooler than the actual temperature all day long.

12pm Today

Skies will clear up later Thursday afternoon and stay mostly clear through the evening.

Later Today

A few snow flurries and snow showers are possible along the spine of the Blue Ridge throughout the day. Most won’t see impacts, but a few could see a light dusting.

5pm

Friday morning will be really cold. Wind chill dives into the single digits across the NRV and Highlands. It will feel like the teens along most of the Piedmont.

6am Friday

Clear skies build in for most of Black Friday with winds gusting between 20 and 30mph. Winds will slowly taper off as we head further into the day.

Forecast

Once again, a couple of lake effect snow showers and flurries push south and east into the Blue Ridge.

12pm Friday

This weekend brings the continuation of colder temperatures and breezy winds with clear to partly cloudy skies. However, Sunday will bring the chance for a few rain showers across the region as another frontal system clips the mid-Atlantic.

Keeping Cold

