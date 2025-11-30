More Wet and Wintry Weather Coming Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – We started this morning off with mixed precipitation throughout the region, with some areas even seeing some snow. As the temperatures have been warming up, that mix has been quickly transitioning to rain.

Later, the temperatures will climb up to the upper 40s then will return to the upper 30s tonight.

10 to 10

Monday night we will start to see the effects from another low pressure system that will be passing through. Mixed precipitation will enter the area at approximately 11 PM; this will consist mostly of freezing rain and some sleet.

mon 11pm

The rain and mix will continue all through the night into Tuesday morning. Taking a look at 6 AM Tuesday, the mix will start to become widespread rain, with some sparse sleet and freezing rain sprinkled throughout the region.

Most of the more winter precipitation will be situated in the higher elevations, specifically the Highlands. Throughout the day and as the temperatures climb, the mix will fade away and leave us with rain.

tues 6 am

By approximately 3 PM, the rain will have stopped and we will be left with overcast skies. Some areas may continue to see snow around this point, but it will be limited to mountain tops and high elevations.

tues 3 pm

Once the rain and gloom leave the area on Tuesday, we will return to dry weather on Wednesday and Thursday.

A couple showers are possible Friday and Saturday but are expected to be light, and due to the drop in temperature, Friday has the potential to see some snow fall.

Stay tuned with your 10 News Weather Authority for updates on this week’s weather!

roanoke

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.