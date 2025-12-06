A dry weekend to lead us into yet another snow event

ROANOKE, Va. – Heading out the door soon? Here is a couple of things to keep in mind before you walk out.

We are starting the day off with dense fog and chilly temperatures. The temperatures will begin in the 30s and slowly creep into the 40s as the day goes on and some sunshine will appear just before the sunsets.

chilly

Taking a look at the road conditions as of 9:30 this morning, they are looking a lot better! That said, still take caution when driving as there is a possibility of some lingering black ice.

930 am

Today’s high temperatures will be in the 40s across the board, with the exception of some parts of the Highland region.

roanoke

Hopefully you are not tired of the snow because more is right around the corner! Monday morning you can expect some mixed precipitation throughout the region that will transition into snow.

These amounts will not be as much as Friday, but could still lead to slick roads.

mon 6 am

After Monday, we will have a high pressure system take over on Tuesday, but it is not here to stay. It will disperse on Wednesday giving us our next chance of rain. The rest of the week is looking to be a tad wet with the potential for even more snow showers.