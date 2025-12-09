Snow ends, but the threat for black ice remains

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – For the second time in less than a week, a good amount of snow fell across the region. Snowfall totals ranged between 2-6.5 inches. And now we turn our attention to the possibility of re-freezing overnight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1a, but it wouldn’t surprise me if it was extended a bit due to the black ice threat. Otherwise, tonight will be pretty cloudy and very cold with lows in the teens (10s) virtually everywhere. Any lingering snowflakes will end pretty soon.

Tuesday will see clouds decreasing, with more sun moving in later in the morning into the afternoon. It will remain quite cold with highs only in the middle 30s. But Tuesday will be dry. The chance for black ice will need to be monitored Tuesday night as well.

Rest of the week

Wednesday will see more clouds...we’ll call it mostly cloudy. And there will be a few rain/snow showers in the forecast too. The best chance to see some snowflakes on Wednesday will be in the mountains. However, temperatures will warm into the 40s to near 50.

Thursday will dry out and see a little more sunshine. A mix of clouds and sun is in the forecast, but it will be cooler with highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

Then another weak storm system may impact the area on Friday and that will bring the opportunity to see more rain/snow showers. This system will need watched closely, but as of now it does not look like it will be a big deal. Once again, it looks like the mountains will have the highest chance for these aforementioned snow showers. Temperatures will reach near 40 degrees to end the work week.

Weekend forecast

The weekend right now looks dry but cold. Temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday will only top out in the middle 30s. Saturday will see increasing sunshine and Sunday at this time looks mostly sunny.

Remember, 10 News and WSLS.com are your Weather Authority.