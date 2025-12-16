Mild Temps and Rain Back in the Forecast!

ROANOKE, Va. – After a brutally cold start to the week, we are finally seeing some relief from the horrid temperatures. Our feels-like temperatures this evening will line up fairly close with the actual air temperatures!

Lows tonight will fall into the mid to lower 30s, which is actually seasonal for this time of year!

Hourly Temps (2025 - WSLS)

This is in part thanks to a major change in our wind direction. We are still seeing gusts around 15-30 MPH, but the wind is from the south, which helps to keep our temperatures mild.

Wind Gusts Current as of 5:40 PM (2025 - WSLS)

We have just a few weeks left of illuminights, and if you are headed out this evening, temperatures will be very mild. We are looking at nothing more than just a few passing clouds tonight.

Hourly Temps (2025 - WSLS)

However, all of this changes when our next weather-maker arrives on Thursday. Showers will be present on and off throughout the day.

Futurecast (2025 - WSLS)

The Southside and Lynchburg Zones will see the most rainfall, around a half-inch. The remainder of the viewing area should see anywhere from a quarter to a half inch of rainfall.

Future Rain (2025 - WSLS)

As the rain wraps up early Friday morning, we will dry out just in time for the weekend with very mild temperatures back in the forecast! It will be a fantastic weekend for any last-minute Christmas shopping or outdoor plans!