Chilly winds persist, but warmer days ahead

Tonight through New Year’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Fair skies are on tap for tonight and it will remain cold and breezy with lows in the middle 20s.

New Year’s Eve will stay breezy BUT it will not be as cold with highs rising into the middle 40s. Wednesday will see more sun east and more clouds west, but during the day we will be dry. As we welcome in 2026, expect variably cloudy skies. Temperatures near midnight will be in the middle 30s so please make sure to bundle up for the festivities. Most of us will be dry, BUT some mountain snow showers will form from around midnight on Wednesday night. A light accumulation will be possible in a few locations in the NRV and Highlands. A few flurries may make it as far east as perhaps Roanoke. Without question the bulk of the snowfall accumulation will stay in West Virginia.

New Year’s Day will see any mountain snow showers ending early with a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast. Once again, it wouldn’t surprise me if we see more sun east and more clouds west. It will remain breezy and cool on the first day of 2026 with highs topping out in the low-to-mid 40s.

Late week through early next week

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a few showers possible. It will be a bit warmer with highs in the lower 50s. However, temperatures will be drop a bit again this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will reach the upper 40s. And the weekend looks dry right now, although Sunday (mostly sunny) may be a brighter than Saturday (partly sunny).

A couple more rain showers may be possible on Monday, but temperatures should climb into the low-to-mid 50s.

