Half and Half Weekend on Deck

ROANOKE, Va. – After a cool start to the day, we warm up quickly! Temperatures this afternoon will be a bit above average for this time of year.

Hourly Temps (WSLS 2026)

The beginning of our Friday will feature mostly clear skies, but cloud cover will increase for the second half of the day ahead of our next weather-maker.

This next low-pressure system will bring on and off showers for the morning and afternoon hours on Saturday. If you have any outdoor plans on Saturday, it may be better to push them later in the day or move to Sunday!

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Zone by zone, our high temperatures today will reach well into the 40s and 50s!

Highs Today (WSLS 2026)

Our 7 Day forecast shows a breezy day today with wind speeds gusting anywhere from 15 to 20 MPH. Rain is back in the picture Saturday with a brief dip in temperatures before we warm up and dry out during the first half of next week.