Extreme cold hits Southwest, Central Virginia—wind chills drop below zero

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – Tonight will be absolutely frigid outside. Lows will fall to near 0 but with the breezy conditions, it will feel below zero everywhere. The coldest areas will be the mountains, where feel-like temperatures will get down to -15 degrees or colder. Please take good care of yourself, your pets...and keep an eye on the elderly.

Otherwise, any lingering snowflakes in the mountains will end. And clouds will decrease tonight.

High pressure will be charge of our weather for most of Tuesday allowing us to be mainly sunny most of the day. A few more clouds will move into the mountains late in the day. It will remain cold and breezy with highs in the lower 30s. And that might be as “warm” as we get the next week or so.

Rest of the work week

Temperatures will only reach the 20s Tuesday through Friday...with overnight lows mostly in the single digits. A few more flurries and/or light snow showers will be possible in the mountains Tuesday night and again on Wednesday night. Otherwise, we will see more sun east and more clouds west on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday will see clouds increasing everywhere, but for now, we look pretty dry. And beyond Friday, we’ll need to keep an eye on the forecast.

There will be a coastal low developing late week and it’s path will determine our forecast from Friday night through the weekend.

Weekend forecast

For now, we are only putting a 20% chance for snow or a wintry mix in the forecast from Friday night through Sunday. And for now, most of the computer models only really bring us a glancing blow from this aforementioned low, keeping the bulk of the moisture to our south and east. But, that could change, so please stay tuned.

Regardless the weekend will stay VERY cold.

Share your cold weather photos on our Pin It wall: https://www.wsls.com/pinit/