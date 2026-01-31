Snow will end tonight but frigid air remains

Rest of weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – The snow will taper off later tonight, but not before dumping A LOT of snow in the NRV and Southside. Totals there range between 4-10″. And further north, in the Highlands and southern Shenandoah...little to nothing. Behind this low pressure system we will turn very cold. Extreme Cold Warnings and Cold Weather Advisories are in effect through lunch-time Sunday. Wind chills Sunday morning will be below zero in a lot of our backyards...perhaps feeling as low -20 in parts of the mountains. Please take good care of yourself, bring your pets inside, and keep an eye on the elderly.

Sunday will stay blustery all day long, with wind gusts perhaps over 30-35 mph possible. Temperatures will reach the upper 20s to near 30, but it feel colder than that all day long. Mainly sunny skies are on tap to close the weekend.

Looking ahead to the work week

High pressure will rule the roost for us early in the week. We will be mainly sunny on Monday, with clouds rolling in on Tuesday. Both days are dry. However, things may again change for us Tuesday night into Wednesday. A weak disturbance will throw a rain/snow mix at us but at this point, it does not look like a big deal. Please stay tuned though. Thursday will be dry under a mix of sun and clouds, with another weak piece of energy approaching on Friday. Right now it looks like a clipper-type system that will bring the mountains the chance for some snow showers.

Temperatures will go up a bit early next week...YAY! We will reach the upper 30s on Monday, climbing into the low-to-mid 40s on Tuesday! But, behind that frontal boundary Tuesday night, we will turn colder the rest of the week...again falling into the 30s.





Keep up to date with Weather Authority

These updates and more are always available on WSLS.com/weather.

