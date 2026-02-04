Scattered snow showers possible Wednesday!

ROANOKE, Va. – Radar scans Wednesday morning are showing a few flurries flying in the New River and Roanoke Valley. Mixed precipitation and a few rain showers are mixing into the region.

This pattern will continue throughout the day Wednesday, with scattered snow showers possible in the afternoon. The coverage will be hit or miss, with some areas seeing no precipitation at all Wednesday afternoon and others getting a dusting.

Radar Current as of 5:05 AM (WSLS 2026)

Our setup Wednesday lends itself to snow not just for us, but into the Carolinas and portions of Tennessee.

Setup (WSLS 2026)

The snowfall will be low impact on the roadways because of the warmer temperatures. Our 10 to 10 forecast keeps us above freezing Wednesday afternoon! Some may see a dusting with higher elevations accumulating up to an inch of snowfall.

10 to 10 (WSLS 2026)

We are still overcast all day with the snowfall and mixed precipitation in the area on and off all day. You’ll want to plan in a bit of extra time for the evening commute.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Once this system moves out of the area late Wednesday night, we will be dry all day Thursday. Our next best chance of mixed precip arrives Friday. Have a great Hump Day!