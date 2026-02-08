Cold Super Bowl Sunday with Warmer Conditions on the Way

ROANOKE, Va. – As of 6 AM EST, we are remaining in the teens while Super Bowl fans stay toasty in comparison at 3 am PST.

Clouds will start to increase and that strong wind we saw yesterday has already started to calm down to a slight breeze.

6 am currents

Though our temperatures are staying chilly for the day, we are already seeing a warm up compared to yesterday.

Today’s highs will be almost 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, with most areas reaching the low-to-mid 30s.

highs

After being cold for what seems like forever, this week will see a brief warm up.

Today shows below normal temperatures, but there is fortunately above normal temperatures upstream that will make its way to southwest Virginia in the coming days.

today

Those warm temperatures will trickle in tomorrow and then make a grand entrance on Tuesday with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. A cold front will push through mid-week and aid in the development of showers throughout the region. This will also drop our temperatures slightly and bring us back to more normal February conditions.

All-in-all, today will be a great day to watch some football (as long as you’re inside); and regardless of who you are rooting for, we will all be rewarded with some warmer weather this week!