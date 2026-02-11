Skip to main content
Clear icon
48º
Join Insider
Trending
What has Southwest Virginia’s recent cold spell meant for insects like spotted lanternflies?
Virginia tax bill that would add costs to dry cleaning, dog grooming, eliminates grocery tax delayed until 2027
Botetourt faces possible $300M+ water costs for proposed Google data center
What has Southwest Virginia’s recent cold spell meant for insects like spotted lanternflies?
Investigators searching a location in Arizona in disappearance of Nancy Guthrie
Chief of Narrows police officer charged with involuntary manslaughter testifies
Pulaski County woman fights to save family home after Hurricane Helene damage
The Current

Weather

A Breezy & Mild Day Ahead!

Delaney Willis, Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va. – Good morning! As you are headed out the door, you’ll notice that we are much warmer than we have been recently! You’ll only need the light jacket instead of the big puffer coat!

Out The Door (WSLS 2026)

We start off this morning with a few clouds that will gradually clear out throughout the later morning hours. In the wake of the cloud cover, we look towards a lot of dry weather and sunshine for the majority of the day!

Temperatures Current as of 7:08AM (WSLS 2026)

The cloud cover did help us out a bit overnight, however! Our temperatures have stayed very warm because of the “atmospheric blanket” the clouds provided overnight! We will not have a lot of temperature variation during the day today.

Wind Gusts Current as of 7:06AM (WSLS 2026)

Wind speeds will also be on the uptick today with gusts around 25-30 MPH. Hold onto your hats!

7-Day (WSLS 2026)

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos