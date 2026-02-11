A Breezy & Mild Day Ahead!

ROANOKE, Va. – Good morning! As you are headed out the door, you’ll notice that we are much warmer than we have been recently! You’ll only need the light jacket instead of the big puffer coat!

Out The Door (WSLS 2026)

We start off this morning with a few clouds that will gradually clear out throughout the later morning hours. In the wake of the cloud cover, we look towards a lot of dry weather and sunshine for the majority of the day!

Temperatures Current as of 7:08AM (WSLS 2026)

The cloud cover did help us out a bit overnight, however! Our temperatures have stayed very warm because of the “atmospheric blanket” the clouds provided overnight! We will not have a lot of temperature variation during the day today.

Wind Gusts Current as of 7:06AM (WSLS 2026)

Wind speeds will also be on the uptick today with gusts around 25-30 MPH. Hold onto your hats!