A cool night will lead to patchy frost in the mountains

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – Skies will continue to clear out tonight and that will allow for temperatures to go down...lows will reach the low-to-mid 40s. It will be a bit colder than that in the mountains and therefore patchy frost will be possible in parts of the NRV and Highlands overnight. Other areas may see some fog developing as well, especially in the valleys.

Tuesday will be a bright, pleasant day. Mostly sunny skies are on tap as temperatures will top out in the low-to-mid 70s. Enjoy your Tuesday!

Rest of the work week

Even after getting 0.1″-1″ of rain Sunday night into Monday, we need more rain. Lots more rain to overcome this severe-to-extreme drought. And we will have another chance for scattered showers and storms on Wednesday as another cold front impacts the region. The best chance for rain on Hump Day will lie in the afternoon and evening hours...so we will likely start the day dry. From lunchtime on, please keep your eye to the sky as a few strong storms are possible. Temperatures will again reach the low-to-mid 70s.

Behind this cold front we will briefly turn cooler on Thursday. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s. However, high pressure will rule the roost for us to end the work week, meaning partly to mostly sunny skies are in the forecast on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will start to go up on Friday, climbing into the middle 70s.

It’s never too early to take a peek into the weekend, right!!??

And if you thought Friday was warm...just wait! Temperatures Saturday will rise into the middle 80s...with the upper 80s in the forecast for Sunday! Here comes the heat this weekend!

Saturday will start dry, but in the afternoon, pop-up t-showers may form as a weak disturbance moves overhead. Sunday looks dry at this point.

Clouds will thicken on Saturday, but Sunday will see more sun than clouds all day long. So, right now, Sunday looks like the nicer of the two weekend days for outdoor activities even though Saturday is far from a washout.

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