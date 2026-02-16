Few showers later Sunday with strong-to-severe storms on tap for Monday

Now through Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – The weather will remain quiet tonight as skies will be variably cloudy. And more clouds are on tap for Sunday. We will be dry tonight into midday Sunday. However, by Sunday afternoon, pop-up showers will develop. And the rain will fill in more Sunday night. But the worst of the weather arrives on Monday. A strong cold front will move through the region bringing with it the potential, if not likelihood, for severe storms. The timing of this nasty weather will lie from mid-to-late morning through about dinnertime. The timing may change a bit over the next 24 hours, so please stay tuned. Regardless, all threats are on the table for Monday: heavy rain, thunder/lightning, wind, hail, and even a couple of tornadoes. A tornado watch or severe thunderstorm watch may need to be issued for at least parts of the area on Monday. And behind this cold front, temperatures will plummet rapidly such that we may close out Monday with some snow showers. And that chance for snow showers may linger into at least part of Monday evening. So, we could easily go from strong-to-severe storms to some wintry weather in less than 8 hours in some areas. A Weather Authority Alert Day is in effect for Monday.

Temperatures will reach near 60 on Sunday, rising into the middle 60s on Monday before falling into the teens and 20s Monday night. Yes, the temperature roller coaster continues.

Rest of the week’s forecast

Tuesday will be dry with more sun in the forecast. But it will cold and windy with highs only in the upper 30s...and it will feel colder than that. So, winter is coming back...briefly. Wednesday will stay chilly with highs in the 40s for the most part, but after that, we warm up again. We will climb to around 60 on Thursday, eventually reaching the upper 60s on Friday.

Both Wednesday and Friday may have a few rain showers to dodge, but overall mid-to-late next week looks partly sunny. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see more sun east and more clouds west during this timeframe.