Mother Nature will cooperate for your St. Patrick’s Day festivities on Saturday

St. Patrick’s Day weekend forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – Fair skies are on tap for tonight and it will be a cool night with lows in the lower 40s. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and dry. It will be a warmer day too with highs in the middle 60s. So, all is looking good for all your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to start the weekend.

Sunday will be a little different. We will be dry through early-to-mid afternoon, but after about 3p, a better chance for some hit-or-miss showers will form. And we will be partly to mostly cloudy to end the weekend. It will still be on the warm side though with highs in the lower 60s.

Rain chances increase Sunday night out ahead of a powerful cold front.

Weather Authority Alert Day for Monday

Monday could very well be an active weather day and for that reason we’ve alerted Monday as a day to watch closely. The hope is rain gets in early in the day and the clouds hold tight because that would mean a little bit more of a stable atmosphere when the strong cold front crosses us in the afternoon. If we are dry and even see a little sun early on, that could spell trouble for the afternoon and early evening hours. For now, look for showers and storms to start the next work week. And all threats are on the table: heavy rain, thunder/lightning, hail, wind, and maybe even a couple tornadoes. Temperatures will reach the middle 60s and it will feel pretty muggy outside too. Please stay weather aware on Monday and we will keep you ahead of the storm with updates throughout the course of the weekend. Details need to be ironed out (potential changes to timing, impacts, etc.) as the time draws nearer but the confidence is there in saying that severe weather is possible on Monday.

St. Patrick’s Day and beyond

Tuesday is of course the actual St. Patrick’s Day and it looks dry with more sun in the forecast. BUT...it looks cold. Highs will only reach around 40 degrees! Lows Monday night and Tuesday night will fall into the teens and 20s! Wednesday and Thursday look dry too under a mix of sun and clouds. However, another chance for some rain will move in next Friday.

Temperatures will climb throughout the week after a cold holiday. We will reach close to 50 on Wednesday, and near 60 on Thursday!

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