A Rainy Thursday Today!

This morning, showers have overtaken the area with heavier bands of rain now moving into parts of the NRV and Southside Zones. Don’t forget the umbrella this morning!

These showers will continue for the morning and early afternoon hours. The good news is that the cloud cover that has moved into the area overnight has kept our temperatures very mild! Any remaining precipitation clears out overnight.

While you will need the umbrella for the morning commute, you won’t need it this evening! Tonight, the rain clears out, but the cloud cover sticks around until the second half of the morning on Friday.

This afternoon, we will pick up around a quarter inch of rainfall on top of this morning’s accumulations! Some areas with snowpack still on the ground could see isolated flooding issues, but no major flooding is expected.

All of this rain is a very good thing, as we are still in a severe and moderate drought for most of our viewing area. We will receive an updated version of this map later this morning.

