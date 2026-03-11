Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon

This morning we have been very dry and mild, with a bit of muggy air working its way in. However, this afternoon that airmass paired with an approaching cold front could bring a few isolated strong to severe storms. A slight risk, which is a 2 out of 5 on the SPC’s scale is now in place for the Highlands Zone. A marginal risk, which is a 1 out of 5 for the NRV, Roanoke and Lynchburg Zones.

Be sure to stay weather aware this afternoon and be in a place where you can hear alerts if they are issued.

SPC Day 1 (WSLS 2026)

Temperatures this morning are very mild with muggy conditions as well. This airmass will also add fuel for the potential for those stronger storms this afternoon.

Temps Current as of 6:00AM (WSLS 2026)

Our dewpoints right now are on the rise, back in the mid to upper 50s.

Dewpoints Current as of 6:00AM (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast this afternoon shows isolated storms firing off around 2 PM, but notice how hit or miss these storms are. This will likely be a situation where one area could see a quick-moving thunderstorm, and a county or two over, they are completely dry.

With the fuel in place this afternoon for storms, the main threats will be dangerous wind gusts and small hail.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

A secondary line will pass through late tonight and early Thursday morning, bringing heavy rainfall. This is what brings about a flooding concern for the area overnight, mainly for the NRV and Highlands Zones.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Today is also another day we could see record-breaking heat! All zones are forecasted to break records this afternoon.

Highs Today (WSLS 2026)

Be sure to get outside and enjoy the nice weather before the storms roll in this afternoon! Tomorrow once this cold front moves in, we have a large drop in temperatures with more rain on the way for the first half of the day Thursday. Dry weather returns for at least half of the weekend.