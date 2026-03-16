Only in Virginia: Temps in the 20s Following Storms

Roanoke, VA – While the threat of severe weather has wrapped up for the region, that doesn’t mean the warmth will stick around.

10s and 20s

That powerful cold front will move into the region, bringing a few snow showers to the region. Those will likely occur just before sunset, before lifting north in later evening hours. Most areas will see a dusting to around an inch, with totals a bit more isolated in higher elevations.

Temperatures drop into the 10s and 20s tonight, making for a bitterly cold overnight timeframe. As we go into tomorrow, highs will max out in the mid 30s to low 40s.

much cooler

cold

We start moderating a bit more later in the week with highs getting into the 50s and 60s by the middle parts of the week. We’ll eventually get back into the 70s by the end of the week. There could be a few isolated showers as we head into the weekend.