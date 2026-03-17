Frigid Weather Today, Warm Up By The Weekend

Some of us are waking up to light snow accumulation this morning! This weather whiplash shows us just how strong a cold front we had passing through yesterday! The temperature change has been so harsh that the remaining moisture behind our cold front brought snowfall to the region.

This morning, we are still seeing a few flurries flying in the NRV and Highlands Zones, and will continue to see snowflakes throughout the day in the higher elevations, but will not be enough to accumulate or impact travel.

Radar Current as of 7:52A (WSLS 2026)

Temperatures right now are very cold. Roanoke now sitting in the upper 20s.

Temperatures Current as of 7:52A (WSLS 2026)

Once we look at the comparison from just 24 hours ago, we see exactly how dramatic a drop we’ve made in our temperatures! In Roanoke and the surrounding areas, we are now sitting 30 to 40 degrees below where we were this time yesterday morning!

Temperature Drop (WSLS 2026)

Be sure to bundle up before you head outside this morning! Our futurecast shows that we will likely still see a few flurries later on in the afternoon and early evening, but any snow shower activity will be widely scattered.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Winds will also pick up today! We can expect gusts around 25-30MPH and sustained winds to stay around the 15MPH mark during the day. Hold onto your hats!

Wind Hourly (WSLS 2026)

After the cold snap, the temperatures rebound quickly for the first weekend of Spring! Have a great St. Patrick’s Day!