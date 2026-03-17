National Weather Service confirms tornado in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The National Weather Service in Blacksburg confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Martinsville City on Monday morning.

Path

At around 10:42 a.m., a tornado touched down around the intersection of Commonwealth Boulevard and Fairy Street in Martinsville City. This is located right near Martinsville High School, which did not have students in class at the time.

Morning of 3.16

This tornado tracked just over a half mile east and contained winds maxing out at 80 mph. This was enough to snap and blow down trees. Power poles were also blown down near the same intersection the tornado touched down.

Martinsville on 3/16

Thankfully, this was a short-lived tornado, having only lasted about three minutes as it lifted by the intersection of Chatham Heights Road and Bob Gregory Street.

There were no reported injuries or fatalities associated with this storm.