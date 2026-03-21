Spring is Here, but so is the Pollen!

ROANOKE, Va. – Today starts our weekend warm up, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Though we will see some clouds form throughout the day, we will remain dry and see some sunshine paired with these warm temperatures!

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All around Virginia, we will see above average temperatures; some almost 20 degrees above normal for this early into spring!

Though we have these warm temperatures to look forward to for the next couple days, there are some unfortunate pairings that come alongside this time in March...

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... the pollen.

Air quality across the Commonwealth is slowly declining. This is from the trees exiting dormancy and producing loads of pollen.

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Peak tree pollen season typically lasts between mid-March to late-May, and we are starting to see loads of pollen throughout the region.

Looking ahead into next week, we are expecting to see high amounts of pollen, so stock up on allergy medication to save yourself some sniffles!

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The next two days will be quite warm, with record breaking temperatures coming tomorrow across a large portion of the United States.

A cold front will push through late tomorrow evening, dropping our temperatures into seasonable territory and aiding in the development of some overnight showers.

Normal to slightly above normal temperatures will finish out the week with some showers thrown in, many being in the form of scattered showers.