Cool and windy start, warm up ahead

This morning, we are dealing with a much different temperature profile than last night. Southwest and Southside Virginia are still sitting in the 30s and 40s, with the sunshine helping it to feel a bit warmer.

Temperatures current as of 10:30AM (WSLS 2026)

However, when we compare current conditions to yesterday, there is a stark contrast. We are about 30 degrees cooler now than on Monday morning!

This speaks to how strong the cold front was that swept through our area. In the wake of this front, cool and breezy conditions are in the mix. You’ll need to dig out the big coat that you likely put away yesterday and Sunday!

Temp Change (WSLS 2026)

Winds will calm during the day. But this morning we will still experience gusts up to 20MPH, mainly in the Southside and Lynchburg Zones.

Wind Gusts Current as of 10:30 (WSLS 2026)

The good news is that we rebound very quickly! Temperatures will once again reach the 70s by the end of the week, with a dip on Friday due to another cold front bringing our next round of rain. Until then, we get to enjoy high pressure and sunshine! Have a great Tuesday!