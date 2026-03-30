Hot temperatures and active weather returns!

This morning has already been very nice. Our mild temperature pattern will continue throughout the next week!

However, these nice temperatures and a moist air mass will bring about an active weather pattern for the week ahead. It will feel very summer-like in that regard, too!

Temperatures current as of 9:30AM (WSLS 2026)

Our 10 to 10 forecast looks much better than this past weekend! Our high temperatures will reach into the mid and lower 70s, with just a few passing showers.

10 to 10 (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows showers in the Roanoke Valley and Highlands Zones by 11 AM. This coverage will stay sparse, but it’s not a bad idea to grab an umbrella.

Our rain coverage will turn a little more widespread later in the week, but today is more hit or miss!

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Daily showers and storms are in the forecast this week with highs in the 70s and 80s. It is going to feel more like a May or June week than late March! Wednesday will be the rainiest day of the next couple. Have a great Monday!