Cold & Clear Wednesday Morning!

Bundle up this morning! Our temperatures have fallen into the 20s and 30s thanks to radiational cooling overnight.

We are still cool and clear this morning with a lot of sunshine headed our way this afternoon. Eventually, during the afternoon, abundant sunshine will make our air temperatures feel a bit warmer than the actual values.

Out The Door (WSLS 2026)

It is so cold this morning that we have a few cold-weather alerts, certainly not spring-like. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 AM.

Frost Alerts (WSLS 2026)

Along with the cold weather, it is quite dry! Our dew points have taken a drastic turn, now falling into the teens and single digits. This is bringing about fire weather concerns as winds reach into the 20-25 MPH range. Any fire that starts has the potential to spread quickly in these conditions.

Dew Points Current as of 6AM (WSLS 2026)

Our forecast finally changes a bit with moisture back in the picture late Friday night and into early Saturday morning. This is because of our next cold front that swings through. Even though the front brings rain showers, it will not allow for a dip in temperatures as we head into the 80s this weekend! Enjoy the sunshine today!