Warmer days are ahead!

ROANOKE, Va. – A majority of the United States has been seeing above average temperatures, and will continue to have loads of warmth over the next couple days.

today

Here in Virginia, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s in some areas. This is above 10 degrees above average and is just the start of a warm up that will continue into next week.

today

We experienced warmer conditions this morning, meaning, though it was a bit cold, breaking out the parka was not necessary.

Temperatures will reach the 60s prior to 10 AM and last throughout the daytime hours, dropping into the low 50s overnight.

hourly

Tomorrow will have similar temperatures and be a bit cloudy to start, but will ultimately be more clear than today.

Heading into the next work week, we will be in the 80s until at least Friday, even seeing the low 90s mid week.