Arctic chill settles in, spring-like warmth returns next week

ROANOKE, Va. - Wind chills to start Thursday are sub-zero across a big chunk of Southern Virginia. The winds will continue to back off during the day helping it feel less brutal by the afternoon. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect untl noon Thursday for the entire area. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Highland, western Pocahontas and western Greenbrier counties for wind chills colder than 15 degrees below zero, also through noon.

Sunshine helps temperatures climb to around the freezing mark later Thursday afternoon.

The Arctic air retreats over the weekend sending temperatures back to the 40s and 50s Saturday and some by Sunday flirting with 60 degrees. It gets even warmer to start next work week.

