Thursday storm damage in Danville confirmed to be from a 'microburst'

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service confirmed Friday morning that Thursday night's damage in Danville was due to a microburst, not a tornado.

Regardless, the storm produced a peak wind gust of 90 miles per hour, bringing down trees and power lines across one part of the city.

A microburst develops when rain-cooled air drops at a tremendous rate of speed from a thunderstorm.

This happened over Danville, which previously was in the 90s, Thursday afternoon. It was ruled a microburst, because of the divergent and straight pattern in which the trees were lying.

Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.