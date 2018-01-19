EF1 tornado confirmed in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. - The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Amelia County on Jan. 12.

The EF1 tornado had estimated peak wind speeds of 95 mph, according to the NWS.

It hit shortly after 10 p.m., 7 miles northwest of the Amelia Court House, traveling away from the courthouse.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Categorized as a weak storm on the EF scale, the tornado lasted about two minutes, traveled 0.4 miles and was 150 yards at its widest point.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.