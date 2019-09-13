Fireball seen streaking across Thursday night sky in parts of North Carolina, Virginia

It was around 8 p.m. Thursday when some in eastern Virginia, as well as central and eastern North Carolina reported seeing a fireball. A fireball, according to the American Meteor Society, is a very bright meteor with about the same brightness as (or brighter than) the planet Venus.

Video from Kevin T. on the American Meteor Society website

We reached out to a few people with cameras on their homes to see if they picked anything up. Unfortunately, we've not been successful in finding any local examples of a fireball flying over Thursday night.

If you do have any footage that you would like to share, be sure to send that here.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.