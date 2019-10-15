First snow of the season at Snowshoe possible late Wednesday, Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. - The cold front moving through our area Wednesday may not just bring rain...at least to Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia. Now, Snowshoe is no stranger to the white stuff, especially in an instance like late Wednesday.

Behind a passing cold front, temperatures drop quickly and the wind starts whipping out of the northwest. Any remnant moisture will be forced up the mountain, causing clouds to form and snow to fall.

Just how much snow accumulates is in question, due to the fact that the ground will still be wet from Wednesday's rain.

Regardless, Snowshoe shared in the excitement when I originally posted about the possibility of some snowflakes to my Facebook page.

Any accumulation would be light and above the 3,000 foot level.

Areas like Burkes Garden, Rupert or the Blue Grass Valley may even see a few flurries flying around. However, accumulation is unlikely.

