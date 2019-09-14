Humberto expected to become a hurricane by Monday morning

The latest from the National Hurricane Center tells us that Tropical Storm Humberto is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 Hurricane by early Monday morning.

Humberto is making a similar path to Hurricane Dorian, but is expected to stay farther away from the United States east coast.

Humberto is currently producing sustained winds of 50 mph. Winds are gusting up to 65 mph.

Movement remains to the north-northwest at 7 mph.

Tropical Storm Humberto sits near the Bahamas Islands, who recently took a devastating hit by Hurricane Dorian.

