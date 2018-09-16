Flash flood warning issued for parts of Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for multiple Southwest Virginia counties.

The warning, which expires at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, covers Galax as well as parts of Grayson, Carroll, Patrick and Floyd counties.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area where up to two inches of rain have already fallen, according to the NWS.

Parts of North Carolina are also included in the warning, which could affect 130,803 people.

