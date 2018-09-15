River flooding a concern into early and middle part of this week

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service in Blacksburg is concerned about the potential for major river flooding for the New River, Roanoke River in Roanoke and for the Dan River. Combining heavy rain, a wet soil and our complex terrain - the potential for river flooding into the early and middle part of next week is increasing.

We have links below to each river gauge, so that you can monitor the latest levels and forecasts from National Weather Service hydrologists. Seek higher ground, if river levels begin to rise.

NEW RIVER

New River at Galax

New River at Radford

ROANOKE RIVER

Roanoke River at Roanoke

Roanoke River at Altavista

Roanoke River at Brookneal

Roanoke/Staunton River at Randolph

DAN RIVER

Dan River at Danville

Dan River at Paces

Dan River at South Boston

JAMES RIVER

James River at Holcomb Rock

James River at Buchanan

James River at Lick Run

MAURY RIVER

Maury River near Buena Vista

JACKSON RIVER

Jackson River at Covington

