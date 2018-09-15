River flooding a concern into early and middle part of this week

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service in Blacksburg is concerned about the potential for major river flooding for the New River, Roanoke River in Roanoke and for the Dan River. Combining heavy rain, a wet soil and our complex terrain - the potential for river flooding into the early and middle part of next week is increasing.
We have links below to each river gauge, so that you can monitor the latest levels and forecasts from National Weather Service hydrologists. Seek higher ground, if river levels begin to rise.
NEW RIVER
ROANOKE RIVER
Roanoke/Staunton River at Randolph
DAN RIVER
JAMES RIVER
MAURY RIVER
JACKSON RIVER
