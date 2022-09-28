New Tropical Depression Forms In The Central Tropical Atlantic

Location 690 miles W of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 35 mph Heading N at 9 mph Pressure 29.77 Coordinates 34.4W, 16.1N

Discussion

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Eleven was located near latitude 16.1 North, longitude 34.4 West. The depression is moving toward the north near 9 mph (15 km/h) and a general north to north-northwest motion is forecast over the next several days until the system dissipates.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible today, and the depression could become a short-lived tropical storm. However, weakening is expected by the end of this week, with the system dissipating by Saturday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 11:14 Wednesday Morning, September 28th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Land Hazards

None.