Depression Dissipates

Location 860 miles WNW of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 35 mph Heading WNW at 17 mph Pressure 29.83 Coordinates 36.8W, 18.6N

Discussion

At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the remnants of Twelve were located near latitude 18.6 North, longitude 36.8 West. The remnants are moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h).

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. The remnants should totally dissipate overnight.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1010 mb (29.83 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 3:51 Thursday Afternoon, October 06th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 3:37 Thursday Afternoon, October 06th

Land Hazards

None.