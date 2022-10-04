Depression Dissipates

|Location
|860 miles WNW of The Cabo Verde Islands
|Wind
|35 mph
|Heading
|WNW at 17 mph
|Pressure
|29.83
|Coordinates
|36.8W, 18.6N
Discussion
At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the remnants of Twelve were located near latitude 18.6 North, longitude 36.8 West. The remnants are moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h).
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. The remnants should totally dissipate overnight.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1010 mb (29.83 inches).
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Land Hazards
None.