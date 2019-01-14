Lunar eclipse visible to all North America in one week

ROANOKE, Va. - Between 9:36 p.m. January 20 and 2:48 a.m. January 21, a lunar eclipse will be visible to all North America. As shown above, this is what happens when Earth is essentially sandwiched in between the sun and the moon.

The earth's shadow is cast over the moon, giving it a faint, red appearance.

Let's time that out for you!

The most interesting time of the eclipse will be between about 10:30 p.m. and 1:50 a.m. EST.

At 10:33 p.m, the partial eclipse begins. This is when the innermost shadow of the earth (the umbra), gives the lower left part of the moon a red hue.

By 11:41 p.m. on January 20, the earth's shadow will completely take over the moon.

Whereas totality during the solar eclipse of 2017 only lasted a few minutes, totality during this upcoming lunar eclipse will last for more than an hour.

As time goes on, the moon will emerge from Earth's innermost shadow close to 2 a.m. on January 21.

You don't need any special binoculars to see this. The moon will be full and high in the sky for our viewing.

Also, remember how we had to wear protective glasses during the solar eclipse? We won't have to do that this time around.

Bookmark this on your calendar, and hope for a clear sky. StormTeam 10 is watching a strong cold front very closely, as that may provide less than ideal conditions. We can always hope that it moves through more quickly, and allows the sky the chance to clear out.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.