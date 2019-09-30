Not as hot Monday; record heat returns Wednesday and Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. - Following Sunday's record heat in parts of the area, Monday won't be quite as hot. This is thanks to high pressure over New England forcing a front into our region. Highs Monday afternoon will range from 76 to 82°.

With this front nearby, we'll see a few storms develop after 1 or 2 p.m. The better chance through about 8 p.m. will be near and to the west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. If anything does drift east of the Parkway, it wouldn't be until between 5 and 8 p.m.

As this front lifts north, we'll warm up Tuesday with the worst of the heat coming Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon temperatures top out in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s Wednesday, which would beat out the record high for each part of the region.

Come Thursday, most of us are still at or above record territory for the afternoon.

This all changes, starting Friday. A strong cold front moves through, with hardly any moisture to give us rain. What it will do, however, is drop our temperatures by Friday and this weekend.

It will actually feel like October out there, setting us up perfectly for high school football Friday evening.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.