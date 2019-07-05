Parts of Alaska expecting heat wave this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Oftentimes when it stays especially hot and humid in the summer, we could say "Go to Alaska, if you want to cool off." That's not necessarily the case this time around.

A heat wave, for us, is three straight days or more of 90° heat. In places like Alaska, it's a prolonged period of abnormally warm weather (like this weekend).

The highest temperature recorded in the Frontier State was 85° set about 50 years ago. That record is in jeopardy, with the National Weather Service forecasting high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s Friday afternoon.

The cause? A large and strong area of high pressure sets up over Alaska, promoting longer-lasting heat for the state.

As that happens, the jet stream on this end of North America drops south. That will happen late Sunday and Monday.

As a result, Monday's temperatures retreat into the 70s and low 80s with showers and storms perhaps more numerous than this weekend.

