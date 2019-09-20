Parts of Texas receive more rain in three days than we've seen all year

At least two people have been killed in floods that have created a crisis in Texas.

ROANOKE, Va. - Just about two years after Harvey leveled parts of southeast Texas, Imelda has brought rain of epic proportions to areas near Houston, Beaumont and Winnie.

So far, two people have been killed. According to WSLS' sister station, KPRC, one person died trying to move a horse. Another died when their vehicle was submerged in the flood water.

For some, rain was measured in feet in recent days. Parts of Jefferson County saw nearly four feet of rain, while areas like Houston and Beaumont saw anywhere from 10" to two feet within three days.

Putting that into a more local perspective, one sensor in Jefferson County, Texas recorded 43.35" of rain in a 72-hour span.

That is 11-16" more than what we have seen all year long. While the remnants of Imelda have moved away from the Lonestar State, the impacts will remain for quite some time.

Here at home, these remnants have no impact on us. Any chance of widespread rain is scarce through the next one-to-two weeks.

