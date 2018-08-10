Perseid meteor shower peaks Saturday, Sunday nights

ROANOKE, Va. - The Perseid meteor shower peaks Saturday night and Sunday night. For us, it may be tougher to see this year.

A dip in the jet stream gives us the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening.

Leftover clouds from any daytime storms may get in the way of our view at night. On the other hand, there are some spots that may see breaks in the clouds.

Really, this weekend looks pretty typical of summertime. It will be warm and humid, with scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. By night, most of any rain will exit with remnant cloud cover scattered around.

If you do have a break in the clouds, be sure to look toward the north. Allow your eyes some time to adjust. Under ideal conditions, we could see anywhere from 60 to 70 meteors per hour. With the moon entering its new phase, there's less moonlight to get in the way of the show.

Locally, Natural Bridge is offering an opportunity to watch the meteor shower between 8:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Saturday. They have posted more details here.

If the weather is bad, modern day technology will come in handy. NASA will have live feeds that you can find here.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.