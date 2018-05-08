April 2018 was the coldest in the U.S.in nearly 20 years

ROANOKE, Va. - A summary released by the National Centers for Environmental Information Tuesday revealed that April 2018 was the coldest in the U.S. in more than two decades. It was actually the coldest April on record for states like Iowa and Wisconsin.

Keep in mind that this does not debunk the average warming trend that has been observed globally. In fact, North America was the only really notable exception to a warmer April globally.

We looked back at the data for our region and found that it was the coldest April in 21 years for both Roanoke and Lynchburg. It was the coldest in 31 years for Bluefield. The average monthly temperature was 2.1 degrees below average in Roanoke, 3.2 degrees below average in Lynchburg and a whopping 5.5 degrees below average in Bluefield.

Meanwhile, May has started off on a warm note for us. It looks like it will continue that way too. Trends in the upper level air pattern point toward warmer-than-average temperatures through at least the next one to two weeks.

