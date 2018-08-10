Stray showers possible Friday, turning unsettled this weekend

ROANOKE, Va - Other than a couple of showers or storms, most of the area stays dry with temperatures pushing the upper-80s.

Rain chances increase over the weekend.

.5” to 2” of rain will be possible from Saturday through Monday. Isolated flash flooding will be possible over the weekend, especially in the areas that saw the heaviest rain last week.

Highs will also be “cooler” with temperatures in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

NEW RIVER VALLEY:

A few stray showers with highs in the low-80s.

ROANOKE VALLEY:

A stray shower, but most are dry. Highs in the upper-80s.

SOUTHSIDE:

Most are dry, but a stray shower or storm is possible right along the VA/NC border. Highs in the upper-80s.

LYNCHBURG AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA:

Sun and clouds with highs in the upper-80s.

HIGHLANDS:

A pop-up shower, but most are dry. Highs in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.