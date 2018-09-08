Temperatures go down, rain chances go up this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - The last six days have been in the 90s in the Roanoke Valley. That will be a thing of the past this weekend, as temperatures top out in the 70s Saturday and 60s Sunday. Parts of Southside will be a touch warmer than that, though.

It's still feeling pretty muggy, despite the drop in temperatures this weekend. Make sure to pack the rain gear too, if you plan on going to the Virginia Tech game, the Sunflower Festival, Olde Salem Days, the Rockbridge Beer & Wine Festival or the Brewster Walk Craft Beer Festival in Martinsville.

It won't rain the entire time Saturday, but chances will start to go up for us during the afternoon and evening. Some slow-moving downpours may lead to localized flash flooding between 6 p.m. and midnight.

