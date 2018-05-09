Temperatures on the rise with increasing storm chances Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. - We’re heading back to the 70s and 80s this afternoon as we jump back into our summer-like pattern from last week. Once we get to the afternoon, an isolated shower or storm will be possible along and west of the Blue Ridge. Most stay dry Wednesday.

The mid-80s come back Thursday as afternoon shower and storms chances continue.

A few of these storms could be strong. Strong winds will be the primary threat with any storm that develops Thursday afternoon.

The entire area has been highlighted to have a marginal risk for severe weather Thursday meaning a few storms could reach lower-end severe storm status.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.