Temperatures to threaten record highs Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. - Temperatures in Roanoke, Lynchburg, the New River Valley and Southside will near record highs Thursday afternoon. A strong area of high pressure looms overhead, supplying us with summer-like heat and humidity.

The last time we saw 90° heat in October in Roanoke was in 2007.

In that year, we hit 90° three times in the month of October. However, in 1941 that mark was reached six times. So, it's happened before...just not all that often.

After Thursday, things should cool down just a touch. Temperatures are still expected to be above the average of 72° for much of the next week or so.

In fact, the Climate Prediction Center has us under an 80% chance of above-average temperatures through the second week of October.

This will more than likely delay, if not ruin, our chances of seeing vibrant foliage this month or in November.

