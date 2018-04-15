Tornado Watch For Most Of The Area

Roanoke, VA - A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11p.m. for much of the area. This means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form.

Thunderstorms will continue to move into the region from west to east this afternoon until about 1a.m. where the heavy rain and storms begin to exit.

Here are the areas that have the best chance of seeing a tornado. Southside has the best probability of a tornado.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect until midnight for the majority of the region. 1" to 3" of rain is expected with this system. Rapidly rising waters are possible with very heavy rainfall.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.