Weather

Tornado watch issued for southwest, central Virginia

Watch expires at 5 p.m. Friday

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

ROANOKE, Va. - Amid the threat for severe weather, the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of southwest and central Virginia.

The watch, issued at 10:30 a.m., expires at 5 p.m. Friday.

A watch is issued when weather condition favor tornado development.

Virginia counties included in this watch are

  • Alleghany
  • Amherst
  • Appomattox
  • Bath
  • Bedford
  • Bland
  • Botetourt
  • Buckingham
  • Campbell
  • Carroll
  • Charlotte
  • Craig
  • Floyd
  • Franklin
  • Giles
  • Grayson
  • Halifax
  • Henry
  • Montgomery
  • Patrick
  • Pittsylvania
  • Pulaski
  • Roanoke
  • Rockbridge
  • Wythe

Cities included in the warning are:

  • Buena Vista
  • Covington
  • Danville
  • Galax
  • Lexington
  • Lynchburg
  • Martinsville
  • Radford
  • Roanoke
  • Salem
  •  
  • Pulasky
  • Wythe

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.