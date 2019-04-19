Tornado watch issued for southwest, central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - Amid the threat for severe weather, the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of southwest and central Virginia.

The watch, issued at 10:30 a.m., expires at 5 p.m. Friday.

A watch is issued when weather condition favor tornado development.

Virginia counties included in this watch are

Alleghany

Amherst

Appomattox

Bath

Bedford

Bland

Botetourt

Buckingham

Campbell

Carroll

Charlotte

Craig

Floyd

Franklin

Giles

Grayson

Halifax

Henry

Montgomery

Patrick

Pittsylvania

Pulaski

Roanoke

Rockbridge

Wythe

Cities included in the warning are:

Buena Vista

Covington

Danville

Galax

Lexington

Lynchburg

Martinsville

Radford

Roanoke

Salem



