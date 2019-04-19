Tornado watch issued for southwest, central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - Amid the threat for severe weather, the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of southwest and central Virginia.
The watch, issued at 10:30 a.m., expires at 5 p.m. Friday.
A watch is issued when weather condition favor tornado development.
Virginia counties included in this watch are
- Alleghany
- Amherst
- Appomattox
- Bath
- Bedford
- Bland
- Botetourt
- Buckingham
- Campbell
- Carroll
- Charlotte
- Craig
- Floyd
- Franklin
- Giles
- Grayson
- Halifax
- Henry
- Montgomery
- Patrick
- Pittsylvania
- Pulaski
- Roanoke
- Rockbridge
- Wythe
Cities included in the warning are:
- Buena Vista
- Covington
- Danville
- Galax
- Lexington
- Lynchburg
- Martinsville
- Radford
- Roanoke
- Salem
-
- Pulasky
- Wythe
